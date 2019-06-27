The music world has been moving forward just fine without Tekashi 6ix9ine. The Brooklyn-based rapper is currently spending time behind bars while he awaits his racketeering trial to begin. The rainbow-haired sensation was once one of the most popular artists in the world, bragging about how many Billboard songs he had charted and releasing some of 2018's biggest bangers. The "GUMMO" rapper's music career is in jeopardy and depending on what he does when/if he gets out of prison, he likely won't be able to stunt with loads of flashy jewelry anymore. One of his former jewelers decided that he wanted to sell one of the Cuban link chokers that Tekashi commissioned him to design before getting locked up, breaking it up into different pieces and giving up his phone number to potential clients.

As reported by RapCurrent, Trax NYC is selling one of 6ix9ine's old pieces. The jeweler decided that, since 6ix9ine can no longer stick to his side of their deal (he had agreed to promote the business on social media), he would be offering up a little slice of hip-hop history. Explaining in a video, Trax NYC says that he cut up the Cuban link necklace that Tekashi ordered, selling it in sections to anybody who's down to spend some cash. The piece was originally meant as a gift for 69, explaining that the only thing he wanted in return was promotion.

If you want to own some of Tekashi's jewelry, check out the post below and call the phone number to inquire about pricing.