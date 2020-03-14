After Tekashi 6ix9ine got some good news earlier this week in the form of an early release date confirmation, it's looking like his kidnapper, Anthony "Harv" Ellison, is hoping for the same with hopes of getting his sentencing date pushed back.



Photo by HNHH

As AllHipHop reports it, the lawyers for Harv are requesting that, due to the many issues currently going on at Metropolitan Correction Center in New York City, their client should be issued a later date for sentencing so they can have proper time to discuss important info with him. Due to a recent 24-hour lockdown at MCC on February 27, Ellison went days without speaking to his lawyers after it was reported that someone smuggled a gun into the facility. To make matters worse, the recent pandemic of coronavirus has now made contacting him even more difficult after restrictions were placed on prison visitations across the globe. New York, although not completely shut down, is definitely facing extreme delays.

The lawyers for Anthony "Harv" Ellison are requesting that his sentencing date be pushed back to at least April 27 instead of the current one for April 1. Read the full report over on AllHipHop, and let us know if you think he deserves the extra few weeks by sounding off down in the comments.