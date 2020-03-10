Ever since his arrest as part of the Nine Tret Bloods gang takedown in Brooklyn, New York, Tekashi 6ix9ine has admitted to cooperating with the feds in order to potentially receive a lightened sentence. Although he hoped to come home last winter, the rainbow-haired rapper ended up getting sentenced to twenty-four months in prison. He was never expected to spend the entire time behind bars though and, as suspected, his release will be much earlier than initially believed.

Yesterday, it was reported that 6ix9ine would come home on August 2, requiring military-level protection on a permanent basis. The rapper will be spending millions of dollars on security every year, moving out of Brooklyn and possibly setting up a bunker-style home where he can rest easily at night. Many of his critics and fans were confused as to why he wouldn't actually be spending the full two years in prison and, according to one of his legal representatives, it has to do with his snitching.



"The reason why he’s getting released early is because he’s the perfect model prisoner," said Dawn Florio, one of 6ix9ine's representatives, according to Variety.

The recording artist, born Daniel Hernandez, was previously denied a chance to serve the remainder of his sentence at home. He has expressed regret for ever getting involved with the Nine Trey Bloods and has already signed a record deal for when he becomes a free man.