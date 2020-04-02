After lobbying for several weeks to get out of prison because of the coronavirus outbreak, Tekashi 6ix9ine will likely be getting out very soon. He was denied by the Bureau of Prisons but the presiding judge in his case said he would be "inclined" to grant him compassionate release if the feds signed off on it. That order was co-signed, which brings the final decision to Judge Paul Engelmayer.

While many fans within the hip-hop community were under the impression that the rainbow-haired scoundrel would be released from prison shortly after 5 PM, that was not the case and a decision has not yet been reached.

According to Inner City Press, the Judge ended the day without reaching a verdict on whether to free the rapper, but a decision will likely come soon.

The courtroom reporter joked that Judge Engelmayer was studying up on memes for when he makes his final decision, mirroring his conduct in the trial last year.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was given the federal co-sign after stating that his pre-existing asthmatic condition puts him at serious risk of COVID-19. His symptoms would be amplified if he were to catch the virus, and it is circulating quickly in the prison system without much room for social distancing.

Do you think the man will be free this week?



Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Images