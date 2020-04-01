Though 6ix9ine managed to dodge a bullet when he was sentenced to two years with time served earlier this year, it appears that COVID-19 might actually mean that he's out as early as this evening. According to Inner City Press, the U.S. District Attorney has filed documents saying that there aren't any objections to releasing the rapper early due to the potential threat of the COVID-19 outbreak.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

"In light of the analysis under Section 3553(a) detailed during the defendant's sentencing and the Court's March 25 Order, in the event the court finds 'extraordinary and compelling reasons' presented by the defendant's medical condition, placing him at high risk during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Government does not oppose the defendant's motion for compassionate release," U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman wrote in a document filed to court.

The Bureau Of Prisons denied the rapper's initial request for an early release due to the risk of COVID-19. However, a new update from earlier today revealed that because he's not in their custody, they wouldn't be able to grant him a compassionate release. With that decision being placed in the hands of the government, it appears that 6ix9ine might very well be a free man later this evening. We're currently waiting on the judge's the final decision.

6ix9ine initially argued that because he suffers from asthma, he should be released earlier from prison. Though it's possible he's released on house arrest, there's a good chance that he won't be back on social media until his sentence is actually completed.