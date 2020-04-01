It's looking likely that Tekashi 6ix9ine could be released from prison later today, as Judge Paul Engelmayer has officially stated that he is "inclined" to offer compassionate relief to the Brooklyn rapper.

"The Court directs that the Government respond by 5 pm. The parties are advised that, provided the Court has authority to grant the relief requested by defense counsel, the Court intends to do so," reports Inner City Press. Unless the Judge is pulling an epic April Fool's Day prank, it looks like 69 will actually be getting out.

The rapper's first appeal was reportedly turned down because he had not consulted with the Bureau of Prisons but, after being denied by the BOP, the Judge is now inclined to release 6ix9ine pending the US Attorney's official opposition of the order.

