There's a new development in the 6ix9ine case every week, it seems. Earlier this month, Kooda B pleaded guilty in the federal racketeering case for his role in the shooting that targetted Chief Keef last year. Per Complex, the federal court decided that Kooda B will be detained in a New York City prison until his sentencing in October.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

If you recall, Tekashi 6ix9ine was found in the middle of some controversy last July after a back-and-forth with Chief Keef. Kooda B previously admitted to being the person who fired shots at Chief Keef outside of the W Hotel in New York City, although no one was actually injured. He later turned himself in to authorities at the beginning of the year. Evidence from surveillance photos, call logs and DNA were presented to him after his arrest. He agreed to turn himself in on July 17th where he'll be locked up until his sentencing.

Judge Paul Engelmayer said Kooda B will be "in a BOP [Bureau of Prisons] facility in New York City until he is sentenced." It's recommended he receive anywhere between 46 to 57 months behind bars but that decision is ultimately in the hands of the judge.

In other related news, the judge has also granted Shotti an extension on his sentencing which was supposed to take place this July. Instead, it'll take place on September 6th after his lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, asked to push back his sentencing.

"[I]t is taking longer than we had anticipated to locate and retrieve certain records concerning the defendant's personal history and characteristics...as well as certain financial records, which we believe will be relevant at sentencing," Lichtman asked about pushing back the sentencing date.