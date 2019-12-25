Teejayx6 Has A New Scam Idea On "Merry XMAS"

Rising rapper Teejayx6 is somebody to look out for in 2020. His name has been flying around with the young star serving as part of the current scam-rap phenomenon. Alongside the Bay Area's Guapdad 4000, these two are currently at the head of the movement, detailing their moves as scammers, finessing their way to the top and doing so shamelessly. Teejayx6 is also part of an influx of Tjay's, hoping to surpass his competitors to be the top rapper in the business. Dropping off a quick track for the holidays, the Detroit native wished us all a Merry Christmas with his brand new record.

Teejayx6 is planning to scam his way to a few extra dollars this holiday season, disguising himself as a homeless man and going door to door in hopes of some hundred-dollar bills. While he's sure to strike out at most spots, he likely knows all the right neighborhoods to frequent, increasing his chances of success. Listen to him detail his plan below and let us know if you think he'll succeed.

Quotable Lyrics:

When I was younger, used to steal the candy canes off the Christmas tree

And I always wanted to stay up late on Christmas Eve

I know all the presents downstairs, I can't wait to see

But couldn't get a lot, I had to wait on taxes next week