On Sunday (March 8), Ted Cruz announced that he would be quarantining himself from the general public after coming into contact with someone tested positive for the coronavirus. The Texas Senator briefly interacted with an attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week and later found out that the person fell victim to the life-threatening disease. The person was asymptomatic during the time of their interaction with Cruz as the two shook hands during their exchange. Now, the 49-year-old is decided to undergo a self-quarantine in order to protect his family and political associates. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Cruz released an official statement revealing his decision to be self-quarantined via his social media platforms. The statement reads:

"Last night, I was informed that 10 days ago at CPAC I briefly interacted with an individual who is currently symptomatic and has tested positive for COVID-19. That interaction consisted of a brief conversation and a handshake."

The former Presidential candidate then went on to let the public know that he is currently experiencing no symptoms and is taking precautionary measures after speaking multiple health advisors. Cruz continued:

"I'm not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy. Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low."

According to the Washinton Post, the CPAC attendee who fell victim to the coronavirus also interacted with chairman Matt Schlapp, who then allegedly shook hands with President Donald J. Trump. However, a timeline of the event has yet to be confirmed.

In the past, Senator Ted Cruz has made some questionable decisions, some political and some personal, but hopefully, the notorious politician will be able to pull through and test negative for the coronavirus that is rapidly spreading across the globe.

Check out Ted Cruz's official statement announcing his self-quarantine in the Twitter post provided below.