Tech N9ne's "ENTERFEAR Level 2" Features Krizz Kaliko & More

On the first overwhelming release date of the year, hip-hop's heavyweights truly delivered in a special way. Not only did Mac Miller's estate release his first posthumous album but Eminem arrived from out of nowhere with another surprise project. The legendary Tech N9ne also put on with the continuation of his ENTERFEAR project, issuing Level 2 last night with help from some of his Strange Music friends.

Alongside his boys Merkules, Scru Face Jean, Krizz Kaliko, and others, Tech N9ne released a quick four-pack and it's as lethal as you would expect from the 38-year-old hardcore rapper. Tech N9ne always goes hard, spitting fast and ferocious bars on a permanent basis and consistently dropping Halloween-worthy vibes on a year-round basis. This new joint is just as fiery as Level 1 was and we're seriously hoping this becomes a regular series for the veteran.

What do you think of ENTERFEAR Level 2?

Tracklist:

1. Outdone

2. Leave It On The Flo (feat. Landxn Fyre)

3. Phonk (Leave It On The Flo, Pt. 2) [feat. Merkules & Scru Face Jean]

4. Smell Good (feat. Krizz Kaliko)