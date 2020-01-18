Tech N9ne Is At His Prime On "Outdone"

Tech N9ne is possibly the most underrated lyricist in the game. His longevity and pure independent grind are beyond impressive, and his lyrical ability has only become more refined over the years. Tech dropped off EnterFear this week, which opens with the sensational intro "Outdone." Produced by Seven, "Outdone" features a soulful female vocal sample wrapped around spacey synths. The beat isn't something we're used to hearing Tech on, but the veteran kills it regardless.

Tech raps like he has a chip on his shoulder, and shifts between speedy and docile flows to get his point across. There's something hypnotizing about "Outdone." It borders on feel-good music but also delivers chilling vibes as well. This is a song that hits best when driving down the highway at night; it inspires deep thought and feelings of nostalgia for something we can't quite put our finger on.

Quotable Lyrics

The industry shunned me but I got that stitch (Just one)

Eminem, Wayne, Kendrick and Pac's rap pick

Jahseh, Joyner, and Logic too so stop that shit

Acting like you don't see me in the conversation

Of the greatest I never got a nomination

'Cause you hated, you calling me an abomination