They make for interesting moments and viral soundbites, but VladTV has rubbed Top Dawg Entertainment President Punch the wrong way. Throughout the years, VladTV, founded by DJ Vlad, has had its fair share of controversies. The debacle between Vlad and Rick Ross ended up being a court case that resulted in a $300K judgment for the interviewer, and he had been the target of allegations that he is somehow working with the authorities.

Despite the criticisms, VladTV has continued to thrive, and recently, the outlet caught up with rapper Daylyt. During the chat, Vlad steered the conversation in the direction of Daylyt's affiliation with TDE and the rapper was more than happy to share how it came to be.

After detailing the story of how one interaction led to another opportunity, Daylyt mentioned that he was able to nab a feature from Punch, who is also a rapper. This developed into A Room Full of Mirrors, a Hip Hop collective involving the aforementioned artists as well as a handful of others. When Daylyt brought up Punch's feature, Vlad added, "Who is the president of TDE."

The title of the clip of the interview showed, "Daylyt on Getting with TDE After TDE President Punch Rapped on His Song," and something about this interaction didn't sit well with Punch, so he took to social media to drop off a note to Vlad.

“Aye champ (@djvlad), These headlines you use are very deceptive and misleading," he wrote. "I get it, you need something catchy for the bait, but be careful, it can be damaging. Also don’t even question what I do in that matter and with that tone. Black people are in general, super creative and innovative and can do more than one thing (and at a high level). ”

“Basically we can chew gum and walk at the time my guy. I can create a marketing plan with SZA and then go rap with AROOMFULLOFMIRRORS.” On Instagram, Punch added in the caption, "The nerve of these ppl." Check it out below.