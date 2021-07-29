She first sat down with VladTV back in 2019 and detailed her explosive relationship with Tekashi 6ix9ine, but Sara Molina would later say that she regretted the conversation. The lengthy interview would go viral and Molina didn't hold back in sharing intimate details about the father of her daughter, his trials and arrests, his beef with Trippie Redd, and his affiliation with the Bloods.

Molina has once again caught up with DJ Vlad and this time, she explains why she isn't proud of her previous interview. "I regretted it 'cause at the time, I was probably my most vulnerable," she said. "I was coming out of a relationship where I was abused mentally, physically, emotionally. I was having all these things come out during the case that, like I said, this was my life and I didn't know all these things were going on around me. I was still in shock. I was hurt."

She added that she wishes she "would have given [herself] more time" before sitting down for an interview of that caliber. "I didn't essentially have the best people around me to tell me, 'Uh, maybe you shouldn't do that or maybe you shouldn't say that or maybe you shouldn't pick up that fcking stack of papers on the floor so suspiciously sitting next to you.' Nobody was around to tell me that type of sh*t."

"It is what it is." The stack of papers she's referring to are the documents that revealed to the world 6ix9ine was cooperating with federal authorities. "I wish I never would have read that stack of papers talking to you. You can't be mad when people calling you the feds and you have an indictment on the floor, you have me in a room that's all white that looks like an interrogation room. It was just bad. I really regretted it."

Molina denied knowing that the indictment stated 6ix9ine was cooperating and said she didn't know what Vlad wanted her to read beforehand. Check out the clip below to listen to Vlad's response.