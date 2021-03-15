Drew Brees officially retired from the NFL on Sunday which means the Saints have a whole new quarterback situation to deal with. Many felt like they would be going with Jameis Winston, while others feel like Taysom Hill is the logical way to go. Regardless, the Saints have some salary cap problems to deal with and on Sunday, they announced exactly how they are going to solve those issues.

In the tweet below, Adam Schefter reported that Hill will be getting a 4-year, $140 million extension. Of course, this contract is voidable which means the Saints don't actually have to pay him a dime from this. The contract was only made as a way to create some cap space for the 2021 season.

Despite this, many fans don't actually know what a voidable contract is, which ultimately led to a ton of confusion on social media. Fans were enraged that a player like Hill could get such a massive deal, and it led to a whole lot of hilarious Twitter reactions.

In the tweets below, you can see just what people felt about this new contract, and whether or not they felt like Hill deserves it. Of course, it's important to note that these reactions were born out of confusion. We're sure even Hill would be surprised if he actually saw $35 million per year.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images