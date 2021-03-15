Drew Brees is officially a retired man as yesterday, he came out and announced that he would no longer be playing in the NFL. It's a decision that many saw coming especially after the last few disappointing playoff campaigns. Regardless, Brees had a legendary career and there is no doubt that he will be a first-ballot Hall Of Famer when his eligibility comes around.

Today, Brees announced his next venture, which is one that should not be much of a surprise. Now, Brees will become an analyst for NBC Sports. He will be on the "Football Night In America" team and will also get to be a part of Super Bowl broadcasts, as well as the Olympics. He'll even get to do some College Football work with Notre Dame.

“We’re excited to have Drew join our team,” NBC Sports Group chairman Pete Bevacqua said. “We know that Drew will apply the same work ethic and continuously positive attitude to everything he touches at NBC Sports and we know, as his new teammates, he’ll make us better.”

Most retired quarterbacks end up in the broadcast booth so this next step in his life only makes sense. Brees has a ton of experience that he will bring to the booth, and we can't wait to see him on TV.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

