Drew Brees is one of the most legendary quarterbacks in the entire NFL. On Sunday, he decided to announce his retirement from the sport and since that time, a plethora of tributes and kind words have been pouring in. After bringing a Super Bowl to New Orleans, Brees has earned his status as one of the best to ever do it, even if he faltered a bit in his final few years.

Throughout his time in the NFL, Brees has had numerous great battles against Tom Brady, and the two have mutual respect for one another. In fact, after Brees' announcement yesterday, Brady decided to take to Twitter where he congratulated Brees on a great career, all while explaining how the QB inspired him.

"Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what’s next @drewbrees," Brady wrote.

Brady is getting up there in age as well although unlike Brees, he doesn't seem to be showing any signs of decline. It remains to be seen when Brady will hang up his cleats, but coming off of a Super Bowl, it's unlikely he'll make that decision anytime soon.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images