Taylor Swift Seemingly Shades Kanye West A Decade After VMA Fiasco On New Album

It's crazy how time flies. This Monday will mark the 10-year anniversary of that infamous moment in the VMAs that spawned one of pop culture's funniest feuds between Kanye West and Taylor Swift. That's right, we're nearing a decade since that moment when Kanye ran up on Taylor and let her know that Beyonce should've won the Best Female Video. Ever since then, Taylor Swift has pulled the victim card at any point that she could in order to win this decade-long feud.



Swizzy recently dropped off her latest album, Lover that opens up with the song, "I Forgot That You Exist." Timing of the release aside, the opening lines of the song seems to reference the feud between her and the Kardashian-Wests.

How many days did I spend thinking

'Bout how you did me wrong, wrong, wrong?

Lived inâ theâ shade you wereâ throwing

'Til all of my sunshine wasâ gone, gone, gone

And I couldn't get away from ya

In my feelings more than Drake, so yeah

Many believed this was a shot at 'Ye after Kim exposed Taylor for lying on Kanye's name over the "Famous" lyrics. On the hook, she continues to address the feud, singing, "And I thought that it would kill me/ But it didn't/ And it was so nice/ So peaceful and quiet/ I forgot that you existed."

The line itself added fuel to the speculation that it was because of the Snapchat video. Maybe now, she can shut up about it forever.