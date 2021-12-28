Texas-raised rapper Tay-K, best known for his hit song "The Race," is looking for new legal representation to help him appeal his sentence. The rapper was seemingly inspired to submit another appeal after Kyle Rittenhouse was found "not guilty" for fatally shooting two people, and injuring a third.

The 21-year-old rapper was sentenced to spend fifty-five years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated robbery. He was additionally made to pay a $21,000 fine.

Presently incarcerated at Bexar County Jail in San Antonio, Texas, Tay-K has reached out to his supporters to request help, asking for a lawyer to help him appeal his sentence.





"I need a new appeal lawyer," simply wrote the Santana World artist, who was indicted on capital murder charges in November 2019.

Following Kyle Rittenhouse's shocking acquittal, Tay-K compared their two cases on social media, reaching out to Kim Kardashian to ask for her help in raising awareness for his case. Kim never responded to the troubled rapper.

We will continue to keep you updated on Tay-K's case, as well as his search to find a new lawyer. Do you think he has a chance at getting out in the next year?