Today marks Tay-K's 21st birthday. The rapper, who was 17 at the time of his high-profile arrest, has been behind bars since being captured by U.S. marshals in 2017 in New Jersey after being on the run for three months. Notably, it was also the same day the iconic video for his hit "The Race" dropped, which depicted Tay-K lighting up in front of his own Wanted poster.

He was ultimately sentenced to 55-years in prison for capital murder, leaving many fans torn. Earlier today, the rapper announced he would be celebrating his 21st birthday by going on live Wednesday (June 16) to interact with his supporters. During the session, he answered questions about new music, updates on his case, his favorite artists, and more.

The Santana World artist phoned into the Instagram live on his account as someone held a phone up to the recording camera. After being asked about whether or not he was working on new music right now, Tay-K revealed he had a few in the vault already.

"I elevated my whole sound, I can't wait for y'all to hear that sh*t," said the rapper with excitement. Elsewhere, Tay-K revealed hopeful news regarding his chances of getting out of prison.

"As soon as I get it, that's looking good too, you know. The coming home situation and sh*t I know a lot of people wanna know about that sh*t. My case is on appeal right now, so that's looking good, you know," said Tay-K. He added, "There's still hope and sh*t, you know, there's definitely still a chance for me to come home on an appeal bond.

"It's like when you bond out but you don't appeal your case so they got to give you a bond, and I have a bond here so imma bond out on both of those. That's kind of what I want to happen," he finished.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Elsewhere, he noted that he "loved" Doja Cat, and listed her, Rico Nasty, Yung Miami, Veeze, and Polo G as some of his favorite artists out right now. Check out the full live stream with Tay-K above and let us know your thoughts down below.