Some previous comments from Tank have resurfaced after Trick Daddy went viral. Yesterday (August 30), the Florida icon became a trending topic after a snippet of his appearance on Drink Champs stunned the public. Anything is up for discussion on the Revolt series, and during their chat, Trick Daddy made some admissions about what goes down in his bedroom.

"Women eat the booty, too," said Trick as Noreaga laughed. "I get ate out!" Trick continued. Noreaga jokingly asked if Daddy Dollars has his legs in the air during the act. "It depends," he answered.

The brief moment spread like wildfire on social media and soon, new memes were being created. The whole episode caused people to rehash Tank's 2019 remarks about enjoying when his wife "tosses his salad." After watching his name be mentioned in Trick Daddy's recent viral moment, Tank sang a little song about letting Trick delight in his preferences.

"I was just minding my business and then i’m getting dragged into @trickdaddydollars business!..[face palm emoji] FYI that man ain’t wrong for enjoying pleasures from his woman.. My new single feat @trickdaddydollars 'Let That Woman Eat' coming soon!.. [crying laughing emojis]

R&B MONEY!"

Check out Tank's post below.