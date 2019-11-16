R&B singer Tank has made it clear that he couldn't care less about the backlash he's faced over his remarks. He's currently out on the road with Fantasia, Robin Thicke, and The Bonfyre for the American Idol winner's Sketchbook Tour, so Tank stopped by Hoodrich Radio to chit-chat with DJ Scream and Moran tha Man.



Tank talked about his recently released album Elevation and what that means to him as a man and as an artist, but DJ Scream wasn't about to let the singer leave without asking him about the recent oral sex comments that went viral. "These people are wild man," Tank said with a smile. "In the dumb place, which is social media, people would rather enjoy the clickbait and the clip. It's more exciting to take that and run with it and come to my page and leave derogatory comments and tell me I'm gay and do all of these things verses actually watching the interview and seeing what it was all about."

He was then asked to give clarity, once again, on the controversial conversation. Tank reiterated that he didn't bring up oral sex, Angela Yee did, and he was just saying that while he has always known his own sexual preference, there are others who go through an exploration process to determine what they like and don't like.

Then, DJ Scream brought up Tank's previous statements about enjoying a woman, his wife, "tossing his salad." The singer questioned why something like that would make people think he's gay. "Some people believe everything done within a heterosexual relationship is fair game. I don't agree. I don't judge." He said "salads" are just fine as long as there aren't any "utensils" involved. "Don't be straightening out your fingers." Watch the full interview below and catch the segment about Tank's bedroom preferences around the 10:30 mark.