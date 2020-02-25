The Malphurs continue their takeover attempt with another project on the horizon. Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera have been opening up about their home life over the last few years. The hip hop couple has been featured on reality shows including Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, Marriage Boot Camp, and they even had their own wedding special for the renewal of their vows. In March, the couple is unveiling another reality television venture Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka, but that isn't the end of what's to come for these two.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Last week, Tammy Rivera and her closest friends came together to celebrate Mrs. Malphurs's forthcoming album Conversations. Tammy's private listening party in Atlanta was hosted by Da Brat and featured attendees including Lil Mo, Deb Antney, Nivea, Toya Wright-Johnson, and many more. During the event, guests were able to enjoy the album while wearing headphones making it a "silent" listening party.

Tammy answered questions about the project while Waka promoted his liquor line Premise with signature cocktails. Tammy and friends shared a few photos from the event, so check it out below.