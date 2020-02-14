They've opened up about their personal lives on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, Marriage Boot Camp, and their wedding special where they renewed their vows. Now, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera are back with yet another reality show on WEtv titled Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka. The hip hop couple will star in their own series that will consist of six, one-hour episodes highlighting the next phase of their marriage.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

The show will reportedly follow Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera as they "navigate their renewed commitment to their relationship after their emotional roller-coaster on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition," says a press release. "One year after the wedding of their dreams, Waka and Tammy find themselves in their new home in Atlanta, where they are navigating all the challenges of married life. From home renovation, juggling Tammy’s bustling music career, parenting their teenage daughter Charlie, and meddling in-laws, keeping their marriage strong takes work."

Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka is produced by the power couple along with Waka's mother, Deb Antney. Waka and Tammy have been together for nearly a decade but have been married for six years. They recently celebrated their anniversary by sharing loving messages about one another on social media. Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka is set to premiere on WEtv on March 12. Check out the preview below.