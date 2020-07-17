We're sending love and light to Tamar Braxton after the star reportedly made an attempt to take her own life this week.

Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious inside of her hotel room. A 911 call was placed at approximately 10 PM on Thursday, with the caller claiming that someone at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Los Angeles had attempted suicide. The call described the victim as a 43-year-old female with a medical emergency.

David Adefaso, Tamar's boyfriend, reportedly told the police that she had been upset earlier in the day and threatened suicide. He says that she may have overdosed on pills and alcohol.

Braxton's current condition is unknown but she appears to be stable.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Her representative issued the following statement: "Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her."

As reported by TMZ, Braxton and Adefaso were expected to upload a new episode of their YouTube series "Coupled & Quarantined" on Thursday but announced that it would not be going up as planned.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

We will continue to keep an eye on this situation and update you with all potential developments. Pray for Tamar Braxton and her family.

