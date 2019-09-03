An interaction while traveling has sent Tamar Braxton over the edge. The Braxton Family Values star took to social media to share that she had boarded a flight and was waiting for takeoff when the passenger next to her allegedly offered her drugs. She didn't specify what they attempted to give her, but the incident deeply upset the singer.

In a series of written messages on her Instagram Story, Tamar wrote, "Offering drugs to people on a plane should be a CRIME PERIODT!!! I don't do drugs!! And what if I had a problem??!!...well...i do!! My problem is...I have a problem with drug dealers And people who offer ANY drugs to u!!! Tht is not a joke. If I offer drugs to strangers u are a DRUG DEALER."



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

She later added that she couldn't meet up with Wendy Williams and NeNe Leakes for their girl's trip because the interaction with the passenger triggered her emotionally. "The airline wanted to take off without sending him off of the flight...even with me on it," she stated. "As much as I want to go and be with NeNe and Wendy...I have to go home... I've never wanted to kill anyone with my bare hands before...this is a major trigger for me and I'm sure for my family and any person or families who's delt with this abuse... I'm from Baltimore... it hits different...i don't drugs WONT EVER do drugs but a stranger offering it to me on a plane to cope and the airline acting as if it's ok...has sent me in a depressive state. Be back as soon as I can...I'm not ok. Meanwhile his high ass is sleeping and I'm having the worst anxiety EVER."