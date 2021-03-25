Hollywood is once again mourning the loss of a child actor. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby starring Will Ferrell as the title character premiered back in 2006, and fans of the film would remember Houston Tumlin portraying the character of Walker Bobby, Ricky Bobby's 10-year-old son. It was the only role that Tumlin ever had and he went on to live a life outside of the bright lights of Hollywood, but on Wednesday (March 24), the news was shared that Tumlin had taken his own life. He was 28-years-old.

The tributes have poured in for the late actor, including a heartbreaking message from his girlfriend, Charity Robertson. "I’ve never experienced a hurt like this before," she wrote on Facebook. "I feel numb, I feel defeated, I feel lost. I feel empty. My heart is absolutely shattered. My sweet, sweet baby.. Our time together was one of the best experiences of my life. I’ll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, & oh man could the list go on."

Details are unclear at this time, but it's reported that Tumlin passed away in his Alabama home. Read through his girlfriend's post and check out a few photos below. We offer our sincerest condolences to Houston Tumlin's loved ones.

