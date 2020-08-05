Migos' Takeoff is facing allegations of rape and sexual assault after a woman accused him of assaulting her at a Los Angeles party, TMZ reports Jane Doe is suing Takeoff for an undisclosed amount for sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

According to the court documents, Doe claims that Takeoff made her feel uncomfortable at a party before raping her in a bedroom of the person that invited her. The woman said that it began while Takeoff stared at her throughout the party that night. Eventually, he allegedly offered her weed which she declined.

Jane Doe said things went left after Takeoff spotted her heading up to the room of the man who invited her to the party. She claims Take got upset as he spotted them and got into an argument with the man.

She said that she ended up going into the bedroom to wait it out but Takeoff entered that began touching her inappropriately on her butt. From there, she said Takeoff forcefully pushed her facedown onto the bed and began raping her. After he was done, he left the room immediately, according to Jane Doe's filing.

The woman said she went to a nearby hospital after she got over the shock of the incident. She said the hospital staff can corroborate that there was physical evidence of forceful rape. She also said that the medical staff reported this to LAPD.

We'll keep you posted on any further updates.

[Via]