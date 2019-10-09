Fabulous' step-daughter, Taina Williams, and her boyfriend G Herbo have been through a lot since their debut as a couple in the beginning of the year. From baby mama drama to birthday celebrations, the couple have left fans constantly wondering about their relationship status.

Rumours surrounding the couple's break-up were shut down in April. They're clearly still going strong based on Taina's latest Instagram post.

On Taina's birthday back in April, G Herbo professed his love for her in an Instagram post, highlighting her understanding nature and sassy attitude. Taina returns the love on social media today, while the couple celebrates the Chicago rapper's 24th birthday.

In the Instagram post, Taina shares a sweet message, describing her man as her ''favorite everything.'' She wishes him a happy birthday and promises to make him happy ''today and every other day.''

How long do you think they will last? Leave us your thoughts in the comments section.