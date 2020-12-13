You're Mines Still
- MusicYung Bleu Credits DeMarcus Cousins For Setting Up Drake's Feature On "You're Mines Still"Yung Bleu details the story of how DeMarcus Cousins got Drake to appear on "You're Mines Still."By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentYung Bleu Explains How Boosie Motivated Him, Talks R'n'B OGs & MoreYung Bleu talks "Investments" to "Moon Boy," DMX inspiration, and attempts to recall his very first raps about SpongeBob SquarePants on the latest episode of HNHH's "On The Come Up." By Aron A.
- MusicYung Bleu Explains Why He Gave Boosie Badazz $100kYung Bleu dishes a lesson in protocol.By Milca P.
- MusicYung Bleu Expains Why He Pulled Tory Lanez' "You're Mines Still"Yung Bleu goes into detail as to why he ended up taking Tory Lanez's "You're Mines Still" remix down from YouTube. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYung Bleu Says Trippie Redd Acted "Like A Little Girl" Over His Drake FeatureAfter Bleu and Drizzy collaborated on "You're Mines Still," Trippie & Bleu had a little back and forth online.By Erika Marie
- MusicYung Bleu Flexes Benefits Of "The Drake Stimulus Package"Yung Bleu takes a moment to appreciate the benefits of the so-called "Drake Stimulus Package," of which he was a beneficiary. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTory Lanez Trolls Yung Bleu During In-Person Meet-UpTory Lanez and Yung Bleu have put their differences aside to create some hit records.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYung Bleu Calls Out Tory Lanez Over Remix: "U Rap N*ggas Be On Some Hoe Sh*t"Lanez remixed Bleu's "You're Mines Still" featuring Drake, but Bleu didn't appreciate Lanez not reaching out or tagging him to "show love."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsYaya Mayweather May Be Subliminally Warning NBA YoungboyYaya Mayweather might want Youngboy Never Broke Again to know that he's still locked down to her.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsDrake's Lyrics Match Up Perfectly With This Hilarious Druski SkitDruski's videos hit too close to home sometimes.By Alexander Cole