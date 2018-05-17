younger
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares Advice She'd Give Her Younger SelfThe Queen also answered a question on whether she ever wishes for a normal life, and her response is sure to motivate many.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsFat Joe Compares Crack Era To Today's Pill Epidemic While Remembering Juice WRLDFat Joe admits they used to smoke crack when he was younger.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentErica Mena Gets Reality Check After Saying She & Safaree Look Younger Than They AreErica Mena's comments are a mess after she said she looked younger than a "90's baby."By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture Is Tired Of Being The Bad Seed: "I Love The Thought Of Loving Somebody"Future sits down with The Fader in an effort to flip the script on his bum rap.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentSamuel L. Jackson Will Be Digital De-Aged 25 Years For Entire "Captain Marvel"Marvel has found the fountain of youth. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBlac Chyna Flaunts Teen "Babe" After Alleged Breakup With YBN Almighty JayThe model's cougar phase may have extended.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentSelena Gomez & Justin Theroux Are Said To Be "More Than Friends": ReportCould the two A-listers be nurturing a romance? By David Saric