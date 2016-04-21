wwf
- WrestlingDwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Father, Rocky Johnson, Passes Away At 75Rest in Power, Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson. By Dominiq R.
- WrestlingAustin 3:16: The Hell-Raising History Of Stone ColdBeloved by casual fans and diehards around the world, delve into the fascinating career of "The Texas Rattlesnake" By Robert Blair
- SportsPro Wrestling's 10 Biggest Behind-The-Scenes ScandalsRevisit ten of the backstage moments that rocked WWE and pro wrestling to the core.By Robert Blair
- SportsRoman Reigns Joins The Rock In "Fast & Furious" SpinoffThe WWE superstar isn't letting leukaemia hold him hostage.By Devin Ch
- WrestlingThe Rock Close To Signing Deal For A WWE SmackDown Return: ReportDwayne Johnson hasn't forgotten where it all started.By Devin Ch
- WrestlingRic Flair Set To Make His Big Screen DebutRic Flair continues his roll; will lend his savoir faire to a film about the Wrestling Business.By Devin Ch
- WrestlingTop TurnbuckleSome lyrical wrasslin' is afoot. By Mitch Findlay
- WrestlingThe ClubSmoke DZA enlists Shady Records' Westside Gunn & Conway for "The Club."By Mitch Findlay
- WrestlingLegendary WWE Star Chyna Has Passed Away At 46RIP to the greatest female wrestler of all time.By hnhh