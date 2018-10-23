WRLD On Drugs
- MusicFuture Still Devastated By Loss Of Juice WRLDFollowing the one year anniversary of Juice WRLD's death, Future took a moment to celebrate his friend and collaborator's enduring memory. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJuice WRLD & Future Dazzled Fans With "Fine China"Juice WRLD and Future's collaborative project "WRLD On Drugs" is two years old.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFuture Kindly Reflects On Juice WRLD: "He's A Special Kid"During an extensive interview with Beats 1, Future opens up about working on "WRLD On Drugs" with the late Juice WRLD.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture Reveals Why He Was Quiet Throughout 2018Future explains why he kept lowkey in 2018.By Aron A.
- MusicFuture Shares Trailer For Apple Music's "The WIZRD" Documentary"The WIZRD" drops this Friday on Apple Music.By Aron A.
- Original ContentTop 10 Hottest Joint Albums Of 2018During a time of oversaturation, these ten collaborative efforts were able to make a distinctive mark. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MusicTory Lanez "Love Me Now?" Debuts At No. 4 On Billboard 200 ChartTory Lanez logs an entry in the Top 5.By Milca P.
- MusicJuice WRLD Brushes Off G Herbo's Michael Jackson ComparisonJuice WRLD was flattered by the comments but chooses to remain neutral.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture And Juice WRLD's "WRLD On Drugs" Debuts At No. 2 On Billboard 200The most streamed album of the week.By hnhh
- MusicFuture & Juice WRLD Debut At No. 2; Khalid Is No. 8 On Billboard 200Futre, Juice WRLD, and Khalid all make their debuts.By Milca P.
- ReviewsFuture & Juice WRLD "WRLD On Drugs" ReviewFuture and Juice WRLD aren't as odd a couple as they initially seem, but "WRLD On Drugs" showcases their lopsided talents.By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosFuture & Juice WRLD Drop Off The "WRLD On Drugs" Music VideoJuice WRLD & Future come through with their new music video for "WRLD On Drugs."By Aron A.
- Music VideosFuture & Juice WRLD Get "Realer N Realer" In New VideoFuture and Juice WRLD combine forces for their second video of the day.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosFuture & Juice WRLD Drop Off New Cole Bennett-Directed Video For "No Issue"Check out Future & Juice WRLD's new video for "No Issues."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFuture & Juice WRLD Introduce Flashy "WRLD On Drugs" MerchThe merch drop includes tie-dye shirts, hoodies and lighters.By Alex Zidel