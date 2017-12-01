World Cup 2018
- SportsWorld Cup Semifinals: France vs Belgium Start Time & OddsFrance and Belgium meet for a spot in the World Cup Final.By Kyle Rooney
- Sports2018 FIFA World Cup: The Very Best Memes From The Round Of 16The Quarterfinals were full of meme-ready material.By Devin Ch
- Music6ix9ine Flexes Impressive Goalie Skills In Plea To Mexico World Cup TeamSomebody call the Mexico head coach quick!By Alex Zidel
- Sports6ix9ine On Mexico Losing World Cup Game: "Needed Me On The F-cking Field"Who knew 6ix9ine was also a professional soccer player?By Alex Zidel
- SportsArgentina Vs. Nigeria: Hip-Hop Reacts To The World Cup MatchSome of hip-hop's best stars were impressed with what they saw.By Alex Zidel
- SportsWorld Cup 2018: Argentina At Risk Of Elimination After 3-0 Loss To CroatiaCroatia moves on, while Argentina's left on life support. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWorld Cup 2018: Beer Supply Already Running Low“We just didn’t think they would only want beer."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWorld Cup 2018: Senegal Upsets Poland 2-1Senegal shocks Poland in Group H opener. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLandon Donovan Catches Heat From U.S. Soccer For Pro-Mexico World Cup AdsLandon Donovan urges the U.S. soccer establishment to be more progressive.By Devin Ch
- SportsWorld Cup 2018: How To Watch Saudi Arabia vs Russia Opening MatchThe World Cup kicks off today at 11am ET.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentWill Smith Set To Perform Official FIFA World Cup Anthem With Nicky JamWill Smith will be performing on the world's biggest stage. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsJason Derulo Celebrates FIFA World Cup on "Colors"Jason Derulo hops on the official anthem for the 2018 World Cup.By Milca P.
- SportsWorld Cup 2018 Draw: Groups, First Round Matchups RevealedCheck out the results from today's World Cup Draw.By Kyle Rooney