- PoliticsEmployers Can Require Workers To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, EEOC SaysEmployers will reportedly be allowed to require their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.By Cole Blake
- FoodGuy Fieri Raises $20 Million For Out-Of-Work Restaurant WorkersGuy Fieri is helping out-of-work restaurant workers with a $20 million relief fund.By Cole Blake
- TVNetflix Sets Up $100 Million Film & TV Workers Relief FundNetflix has established a $100 million relief fund to help workers in the entertainment industry whose jobs have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- SportsZion Williamson Offers To Pay Pelicans’ Workers Salaries During NBA SuspensionZion a real one.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake Pulled Up To McDonald's And Gave $10K To Two EmployeesDrake seems to be in a giving mood.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyDonald Trump Announces End Of Government Shutdown: "We Have Reached A Deal"The Federal Government has been reopened, for the time being. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentKardashian Sisters Pull Plug On Their "DASH" Clothing BoutiquesThe Kardashian Sisters will dissolve their DASHA retail brand.By Devin Ch