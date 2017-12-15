work it
- MusicMissy Elliott Is Blowing Fans' Minds With "Work It" Easter EggMissy shocked some young fans with the post.By Noah Grant
- MusicCiara & Lizzo To Unveil Missy Elliott's Star On The Hollywood Walk Of FameElliott's star is reportedly going right in front of Amoeba Records. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Bodies A Missy Elliot ClassicSki Mask The Slump God goes back to his roots with another Missy Elliott-inspired banger, this one flipping "Work It."By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentHow Missy Elliott Changed Hip-HopAn examination of the innovations Missy Elliott made to music and culture throughout her career. By Gus Fisher
- MusicMissy Elliot Is Ready To "Get Y’all Asses Dancing Again"Missy Elliott is plotting on a comeback. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMissy Elliott's "Funky White Sister" Gets Shock Of A Lifetime Performing "Work It"Missy Elliott joins her "funky white sister" on stage at "The Ellen Show."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMissy Elliott Co-Signs Ox Horn-Toting "Funky White Sister"Missy Elliott's "funky white sister" steps to the mic with horn in hand. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMissy Elliott To Be Honoured At "Black Women In Music" CelebrationMissy Elliott will soon get some well-deserved recognition.By Chantilly Post