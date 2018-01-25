withdraw
- SportsTiger Woods Withdraws From The Masters Over InjuryTiger Woods has withdrawn from The Masters with an injury.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCardi B Blames Lack of Young Voters For Bernie Sanders Dropping OutCardi B went after young people for not voting for Bernie Sanders after the Democratic candidate withdrew from the 2020 Presidential Race.By Lynn S.
- SportsAntonio Brown's Lawyer Attempts To Withdraw From Sexual Assault CaseAntonio Brown's case was opened back in September.By Alexander Cole
- BasketballDe’Aaron Fox Withdraws From A Depleted "Team USA"De'Aaron Fox's exit is a big blow to Team USA's FIBA-winning chances.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentScarlett Johansson Pulls Out Of "Rub & Tug" Film ProductionThe actress has finally understood why the LGBTQIA+ community condemned her being cast as the film's lead.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentCasey Affleck Withdraws As Best Actress Presenter At 2018 OscarsCasey Affleck will avoid scrutiny on Hollywood's biggest night. By Matt F