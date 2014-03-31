wish
- Pop CultureDrake Reminds Instagram To Wish Him A Happy Father's DayThe Canadian superstar posted a cheeky message on his social media page to remind people to congratulate him on June 18th... in three months' time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLeBron James & Dying Teen Meet After Fan's Final Wish Goes ViralLeBron is the ultimate role model.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentPolice Grants 93-Year-Old Woman's Dying Wish Of Being ArrestedJosie Birds had one dying wish and it involved the police. By Aida C.
- Music2 Chainz Is Still Trying To Collaborate With Jay-Z2 Chainz just wants to work with Jay-Z.By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug Dealing With Depression? “Wish I Was Still In Jail”Thugger looks to be dealing with some mental health issues at the moment.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicHeart Patient Who Met Drake On Birthday Gets Another Wish With New HeartSofia Sanchez is all smiles after hearing great news. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosTrippie Redd Goes Insane In Diplo's "Wish" VideoCheck out the video for "Wish" off Diplo's "California" EP.By Matthew Parizot
- LifeVirgil Abloh Is Suing Off-White Scammers For MillionsSelling fakes online has consequences.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicKanye West Holds It Down For A Fan With CancerKanye West is a real one for this. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsKobe Bryant He'd Want LeBron James As A Teammate In His PrimeKobe Bryant reveals whom he would want most as a running mate on the court. By Matt F
- MusicNicki Minaj Wishes Drake A Happy Birthday, Recalls Touring With HimNicki Minaj shows Drake some love. By Matt F
- MusicDrake Sends Lil Wayne A Heartfelt Birthday WishDrizzy took a moment to publicly acknowledge Wayne's impact on his life.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez Sends Alex Rodriguez A Heartfelt Birthday Message.Jennifer Lopez shows some love to the man in her life.By Matt F
- EntertainmentTyrese Wishes Vin Diesel Happy Birthday, Gives Paul Walker A Shout OutTyrese writes Vin Diesel a heartfelt message.By Matt F
- NewsEminem Visits Terminally Ill Fan In MichiganEminem paid a visit to a fan with terminal bone cancer this weekend.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDrake Surprises 15-Year Old Cancer Patient In HoustonAfter learning that terminal cancer patient, Kenedy Brown had wished to meet him, Drake surprised the 15-year old with a visit. By Trevor Smith
- NewsNicki Minaj Grants Wish For 5-Year Old Cancer PatientNicki Minaj granted a fan's wish, meeting her and supplying her with her very own pink wig.By Trevor Smith