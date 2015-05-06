wildheart
- MusicMiguel Brushes Off Woman's Claim That He Sexually Assaulted HerMiguel brushes off a fan's claim that he sexually assaulted her at a nightclub.By hnhh
- MusicMiguel Accused Of Pulling Fan's Breast Out Of Her ShirtA woman has accused the singer of sexual assault.By hnhh
- NewsMiguel & Travi$ Scott Perform "Waves (Remix)" On "Ellen"Miguel and Travi$ Scott bless The Ellen Degeneres Show with a performance of their remix to Wildheart anthem "Waves."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsWaves (Remix)Listen to Miguel's big remix of "Waves" featuring Travis Scott.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosMiguel "Waves" VideoWatch the official music video for "Waves." By Rose Lilah
- NewsMiguel "Waves (Teaser)" VideoWatch the preview of upcoming video to "Waves." By Angus Walker
- NewsSimple Things (Remix)Future and Chris Brown remix Miguel's "Simple Things." By Angus Walker
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: July 18A look at this week's sales and chart placements.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: July 11A look at this week's rap and R&B sales and chart placements.By Trevor Smith
- NewsVince Staples Moved Over 13k Opening Week, Miguel Debuts At #2Following rumors that Vince Staples moved under 5,000 copies opening week, we finally have his actual numbers.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsMiguel On HOT 97Miguel pays a visit to HOT 97's morning show.By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsReview: Miguel's "WILDHEART"Miguel strikes R&B gold once again with "WILDHEART", managing to try out new sounds while making them his own.By Matt Tompkins
- NewsMiguel Announces North American TourMiguel has unveiled a summer tour in support of his upcoming album, "WILDHEART".By Trevor Smith
- NewsMiguel "Coffee" VideoMiguel shares a video for "Coffee."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsMiguel Shares 3 New Songs From His "Wildheart" AlbumListen to three new records from Miguel called "...GoingToHell," “Flesh,” and “Face the Sun” featuring Lenny Kravitz. By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentTop 5 Miguel X Rapper CollabsMiguel's best hip-hop collaborations. By Angus Walker
- NewsMiguel Reveals Tracklist For "WILDHEART"Miguel teases fans with the tracklisting for his upcoming album "WILDHEART."By Rose Lilah
- NewsMiguel Shares "WILDHEART" ArtworkMiguel shares some steamy artwork for "WILDHEART."By Patrick Lyons
- InterviewsMiguel Announces "WildHeart" Release DateMiguel's "WildHeart" is out this summer.By Patrick Lyons