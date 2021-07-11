Whole Lotta Money Remix
- MusicBIA Says Big Artists Who Don't Work With Rising Artists Are Just In It For CloutBIA remains grateful for Nicki Minaj's appearance on "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" and praises artists who do what the "Queen" rapper did for her.By Joshua Robinson
- RandomTia Mowry Dances To Bia & Nicki Minaj's "Whole Lotta Money" Shout OutTia Mowry takes advantage of her "Whole Lotta Money" shout out.By Taya Coates
- MusicBIA's "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" With Nicki Minaj Lands On Billboard Hot 100BIA's "Whole Lotta Money" remix with Nicki Minaj cracked the top 20 on Billboard's Hot 100.By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj Helps Boosts Mall Cop's IG After He Lets Her Fan Rap In StoreSecurity guard Michael went viral after Zha Chanel shared a video rapping the BIA x Nicki Minaj "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)."By Erika Marie
- MusicAsian Doll Shows Bia Support On Nicki Minaj Remix After The Label Halts Their CollabAsian Doll made sure to let the world know that she's got nothing but love for Bia and her new remix for "Whole Lotta Money" featuring Nicki Minaj, even if labels got involved and shelved their own collab together so it wouldn't compete. By Keenan Higgins