week
- MusicJuvenile Talks Origin Of Cash Money; Says He Signed For $2,000 A WeekJuvenile relives the early days of Cash Money in new interview with DJ Vlad.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFrench Montana Still In ICU 6 Days After Medical EmergencyFrench Montana has been in the hospital for nearly a week now.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDreamville's "Revenge of the Dreamers III" Debuts As Billboard's No. 1 AlbumJ. Cole's gambit paid off BIG TIME.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Rates Tierra Whack As "The Best Female Rapper In The World"Meek Mill's co-sign goes a long way!By Devin Ch
- MusicNBA Youngboy #1 Male Artist On Youtube Last WeekDespite his incarceration, NBA Youngboy is killing it on Youtube.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsMo’Nique & Steve Harvey Fail Miserably As Peacemakers: Watch FootageIt takes two to make a thing go WRONG.By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, & T-Pain Bless This Week’s "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWiz Khalifa's "Rolling Papers 2" Projected To Sell 85k First Week, "Scorpion" Retains #1"Rolling Papers 2" is doing numbers fresh out the gate.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Season 4 Week 5 Challenges Leaked OnlineGet a peek at "Fortnite" Week 5 early. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJeezy's Statement About Jewish Frugality Makes Radio Interview AwkwardJeezy may have gone too far with this one. By Matt F