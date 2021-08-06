We Love You Tecca 2
- Original ContentWho is Lil Tecca?Get to know more about rising rapper Lil Tecca.By Josh Megson
- NewsLil Tecca Releases Deluxe Edition Of "We Love You Tecca 2"Lil Tecca adds five new songs to the deluxe edition of "We Love You Tecca 2."By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Tecca & NAV Create An Autotuned Odyssey On "ABOUT YOU"Lil Tecca and NAV link up again for a new track called "ABOUT YOU" off of "We Love You Tecca 2."By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Tecca & Lil Yachty Team Up For Catchy New Track "BANK TELLER"Lil Tecca and Lil Yachty are a dynamic duo on "BANK TELLER."By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Tecca, Chief Keef, & Trippie Redd Link Up On “CHOPPA SHOOT THE LOUDEST”Lil Tecca teams up with Chief Keef and Trippie Redd for upbeat track “CHOPPA SHOOT THE LOUDEST”.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Tecca Reveals Tracklist & Features For "We Love You Tecca 2""We Love You Tecca 2" is set to release on August 27th.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsLil Tecca Calls On Gunna For "Repeat It" SingleThe track will reportedly be featured on "We Love You Tecca 2."By Erika Marie