We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service
- Hip-Hop HistoryKanye West Nearly Joined A Tribe Called Quest For Final Album, Consequence SaysAccording to Consequence, Kanye West nearly joined A Tribe Called Quest for their final album, "We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service."By Aron A.
- MusicA Tribe Called Quest Talks Grammy Snub: "That Was [Phife's] Last Effort On Earth"A Tribe Called Quest shop it up with Sway on their latest happenings. By Chantilly Post
- MusicQ-Tip Fires Shots At The Grammys For Snubbing A Tribe Called QuestQ-Tip isn't having the Grammys not nominating A Tribe Called Quest.By Aron A.
- MusicA Tribe Called Quest Cancel European Show After Q-Tip's Shoulder InjuryGet well soon, Q-Tip. By Mitch Findlay
- IndustryA Tribe Called Quest's "We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service" Debuts At No. 1"We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service," A Tribe Called Quest's first No. 1 album in over 20 years, achieves the third-highest first-week sales of 2016 hip-hop albums. By Angus Walker
- Music VideosA Tribe Called Quest "We The People...." VideoWatch A Tribe Called Quest's new video for "We The People..." off their final album "We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service."By Kevin Goddard
- InterviewsQ-Tip Tears Up While Talking About Phife Dawg With Ebro On Beats 1"I tear up because I just wish physically that he was here." By Angus Walker
- NewsA Tribe Called Quest "We The People..." VideoWatch the animated lyric video to A Tribe Called Quest's "We the People...", off the group's new album, "We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service." By Angus Walker