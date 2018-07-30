.wav Radio
- MusicTravis Scott Wants Stormi To Be "Strong," Emphasizes Need To "Protect Black Daughters"The rapper chatted about raising his little girl while on ".WAV Radio."By Erika Marie
- MusicTravis Scott Premieres New Music With Bryson TillerTravis Scott reveals new collaborations coming out with Bryson Tiller (two songs) and Don Toliver on .WAV Radio.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Previews New Music From Big Sean, Young Thug, Nav & MoreTravis Scott played a slew of new music on ".WAV Radio" and fans couldn't handle it.By Erika Marie
- MusicTravis Scott Announces New Music With .WAV Radio ReturnTravis Scott returns to his .WAV Radio show on Apple Music almost two years after his last appearance.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Shares 3 Previously Unheard Cuts From "Astroworld"Travis Scott drops three previously unheard cuts from "Astroworld" during a Beats 1 podcast.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott's "Astroworld " .wav Radio Episode Is Airing NowTune in.By Trevor Smith
- MusicTravis Scott's .wav Radio Show To Air After "Astroworld" Release"Astro tonight / .wav mañana," says Travis' DJ Chase B.By Trevor Smith
- MusicTravis Scott "Astroworld" Details Revealed On Beats 1 RadioTravis gives some context behind the album and confirms a Sheck Wes feature.By Alex Zidel