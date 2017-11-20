wasted talent
- Music VideosJim Jones & Eric Bellinger Hit Up The Miami Beach & Waters In New Video For "Living My Best Life"Check out Jim Jones' new video for "Living My Best Life" featuring Eric Bellinger.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosJim Jones & Jadakiss Bring Street Elegance To "Dust & Powder"Jim Jones & Jadakiss flaunt longevity like few icons can. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosJim Jones Drops Off New Video For "Banging" Featuring MozzyCheck out Jim Jones' new video for "Banging" featuring Mozzy.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosJim Jones Sets It Straight On "Epitome" Music VideoIt's a "If you don't know, now you know" type of thing.By Zaynab
- HNHH TVJim Jones Recalls Thinking He Was Going To Die Off Edibles On "How To Roll"Jim Jones joins us for the latest episode of "How To Roll."By Aron A.
- Music VideosJim Jones & YFN Lucci Take Over The VIP In "Gotta Play The Game" VideoJim Jones and YFN Lucci get together on for "Gotta Play The Game" video.By Aron A.
- Music VideosJim Jones Enjoys The Tropics In "Never Did 3 Quarters" VisualsJim Jones lives his best life in "Never Did 3 Quarters."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJim Jones Talks Dipset Reunion, Recording Music With His "Brothers" & MoreJim Jones opens up about his return to his Dipset roots. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJim Jones Tells 50 Cent He's Ready To Throw Hands50 Cent finally gets under Jim Jones' skin.By Devin Ch
- MusicJim Jones Reveals Why He Didn't Sign J. Cole When He Had The ChanceJ Cole wasn't the same artist that he is now. By Matthew Parizot
- InterviewsJim Jones Breaks Down The Concept Behind "Wasted Talent"Jim Jones chops it up about his latest album, "Wasted Talent," his relationship with 50 Cent and more.By Aron A.
- NewsStream Jim Jones' "Wasted Talent" AlbumJim Jones releases his "Wasted Talent" album, featuring Jadakiss, Cam'ron, Yo Gotti, Lil Durk & more.By Kevin Goddard
- Music50 Cent Playfully Puts Jim Jones On Blast For Gym Comments50 Cent is not having it with Jim Jones' workout roasts.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJim Jones Recuits Yo Gotti, 5am & Trav For "Chicken Fried Rice"Jim Jones drops the first single off "Wasted Talent."By Aron A.
- MusicJim Jones & Cam'Ron Get Heated In New "Wasted Talent" CommercialJim Jones and Cam'ron bust out some acting chops in new "Wasted Talent" teaser.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJim Jones Previews Fire New Music With HeatmakerzJim Jones and Heatmakerz are making some heat. By Mitch Findlay