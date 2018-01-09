washington post
- PoliticsMAGA Teen Nick Sandmann Settles $250 Million Lawsuit With Washington PostThe Covington Catholic student from last year's viral video showing a confrontation between MAGA hat-wearing high schoolers and Omaha tribe elder Nathan Phillips has reached a settlement with the Washington Post.By Cole Blake
- SocietyWashington Post Reporter Suspended Over Kobe Bryant TweetsWashington Post confirms the suspension of reporter following tweet about Kobe's rape case.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEagles' & Wizards' Players Arrested For Fighting: Hospital Visit Leads To UnemploymentThe Eagles' Jalen Mills and NBA prospect Devin Robinson fought outside a club as their respective sporting clans jeered them in spirit.By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Takes To Twitter To Deny Latest Sexual Misconduct AllegationsThe POTUS is once again using social media to defend himself.
By David Saric
- SocietyJeff Bezos Surpasses Bill Gates As Richest Person Of All TimeThe Amazon CEO is packing some serious coin. By David Saric