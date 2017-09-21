War & Leisure
- MusicMiguel Announces "The Ascension Tour" With DVSNMiguel & DVSN are hittin' the road!By Chantilly Post
- MusicMiguel Hits The Breakfast Club, Talks "War & Leisure," J. Cole & MoreMiguel chops it up with Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMiguel Visits Jimmy Fallon For A Chilled Out Performance Of "Come Through & Chill"Watch Miguel's relaxed visit to "The Tonight Show."By Chantilly Post
- NewsMiguel Re-Releases "Sky Walker" In All SpanishMiguel shows new love to a popular track. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMiguel's "War & Leisure" Debuts In Top 10 On Billboard 200 ChartsThe numbers are in.By Milca P.
- MusicMiguel & Travis Scott Hit Jimmy Kimmel Live For "Sky Walker" PerformanceMiguel and Travis Scott rock the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMiguel "War & Leisure" First Week Sales Projections: ReportMiguel will compete with U2, Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton on next week's Billboard 200.By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosMiguel Drops Off Empowering New Video For "Now"Check out Miguel's new video for "Now."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWatch Miguel Perform “Sky Walker” In A ParachuteMiguel shows love to his hit single off his latest album "War & Leisure."By Chantilly Post
- NewsStream Miguel's "War & Leisure" AlbumStream Miguel's long awaited new album "War & Leisure," featuring Rick Ross, Travis Scott, J. Cole & more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicStream Miguel's "War & Leisure" AlbumOut now, stream Miguel's new album "War & Leisure" featuring Rick Ross, J. Cole, Travis Scott & more.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMiguel Enlists Rick Ross The Boss For "Criminal"Miguel & Rick Ross pair up for their first ever collaboration, "Criminal."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMiguel Performs At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017Watch Miguel perform his new song "Told You So" at this year's Victoria Secret Fashion Show.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMiguel Shares "The War & Leisure" Tour Dates With SiR & Nonchalant SavantMiguel's about to bring his upcoming album on the road with him. By Aron A.
- MusicMiguel Shares Tracklist For “War & Leisure”Miguel shares the tracklist to his 12-song sophomore album "War & Leisure."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMiguel Taps J. Cole For A Remake Of "Come Through and Chill"Miguel continues to tease "War & Leisure."By Milca P.
- NewsMiguel Comes Through With His Latest Single "Pineapple Skies"Miguel comes through with the third single off of "War & Leisure."By Aron A.
- MusicMiguel Announces Release Date For “War & Leisure”; Drops Video For “Told You So”Miguel's fourth studio album, "War & Leisure," drops four weeks from today.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMiguel Drops Eighties Inspired "Told You So"Miguel is back with a new single.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMiguel Announces New Album "War & Leisure"Steven Colbert broke the news at the singer's Tonight Show performance.By Trevor Smith