Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka
- RelationshipsTammy Rivera Shuts Down Dating Rumors Amid Split From Waka FlockaTammy says the only thing she's searching for his a peace of mind.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicWaka Flocka Says He Drank A Lot After Brother's Suicide: "I Couldn't Deal"The "What The Flocka" star says he couldn't deal after his brother's death. By hnhh
- TVWaka Flocka Calls Split From Tammy Rivera "Mutual": "We Separated With Grace"He's dodged questions about the breakup in the past, but now that "Waka & Tammy" is back on WEtv, the rapper is opening up.By Erika Marie
- TVWaka Flocka Rejects Criticism Over Supporting Daughter, Calls Out "2021 Adults"His 15-year-old stepdaughter Charlie has a girlfriend & some people attacked the rapper over his past remarks regarding the LGBTQIA+ community.By Erika Marie
- TVWaka Flocka Talks Supporting Teen Daughter Charlie & Her GF: "I Believe In Experience"The proud father noted that Charlie never had to come out as apart of the LGBTQIA+ community because she was never forced to hide.By Erika Marie
- TVDeb Antney Blasts "LHHATL": "Disgraceful For Women" & "Men Look Horrible"Deb Antney isn't a fan of "Love & Hip Hop" after being featured on previous seasons of the VH1 hit show.By Erika Marie
- TVTammy Rivera Believes She Got Coronavirus During Press TourTammy Rivera thinks she may have been infected with coronavirus during a press tour for her show, "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka."By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsWaka Flocka Thinks He "Helped" Wife Tammy By Cheating On HerWaka Flocka thinks his cheating actually had a positive impact on his wife, Tammy Rivera, claiming it made her "meaner" and "a beast."By Lynn S.