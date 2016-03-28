waffles
- FoodWaffle House Started Selling Their Mix Online, Already Sold OutEverybody wanted quarantine waffles, apparently.By Rose Lilah
- SocietyNas Offers Workers Affected By "Government Shutdown" Free Chicken & WafflesNas opens his Sweet Chick eateries in LA and NYC to out-of-work Government employees.By Devin Ch
- SocietyKFC Officially Adds Chicken & Waffles To Their MenuIt's about time!By Alex Zidel
- LifeTyler, The Creator Teaches You How To Make The Best WafflesTyler's waffles actually look pretty delicious.By hnhh
- SneakersFeed Your Hunger With These Nike SB "Chicken & Waffle" DunksNike's new SB dunk high premium will have you salivating.By hnhh