verbal
- MusicCardi B Gets In Verbal Altercation With Univision Reporter: WatchCardi didn't want Univision to film her dad on TV.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSuga Free Vaunts Everyone From Lil Uzi Vert To E-40 On "TMZ"Suga Free gives GZA's "Fame" a run for his money with the pimp-soaked "TMZ."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKatt Williams Refuses To Cooperate With The Law Following "Gun Incident"Katt Williams could very well drive this case to a dead-end.By Devin Ch
- SportsDez Bryant Wages Twitter Attack Against Ex-Dallas Cowboys TeammatesThe ex-Cowboy wideout is at odds with Sean Lee and team owner Jerry Jones.By Devin Ch
- TV"Stranger Things" Creators Accused Of Verbal AbuseThe Duffer brothers are in some hot water. By David Saric