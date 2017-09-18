upcoming releases
- MusicRae Sremmurd Reveal When "SremmLife 4" Will Be ReleasedRae Sremmurd's next album as a duo will come in early 2019.ByAlex Zidel5.8K Views
- MusicLil Xan Responds To Yung Bans' Confusing Twitter DissLil Xan was under the impression that he and Yung Bans were friends.ByAlex Zidel14.3K Views
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Says He & Young Thug Have 1500 Songs TogetherLil Uzi Vert and Young Thug have hits on hits in the vault.ByAron A.10.2K Views
- MusicKanye West Shares Pusha T & Teyana Taylor's Album Release DatesG.O.O.D Music is taking over the summer.ByAron A.8.2K Views
- MusicLil Pump Announces "Eskeetit" Video Release DateThe long-awaited music video will arrive April 8.ByAlex Zidel11.2K Views
- Entertainment"Avengers: Infinity War" Directors Tease New Information About ThorThe directors provide some interesting information in advance of their newest film. ByDavid Saric13.5K Views
- MusicChance The Rapper & Jeremih Reveal Christmas Album Release Date & TracklistChance The Rapper and Jeremih are gearing to drop their Christmas album. ByAron A.9.9K Views
- NewsDa$H Delivers His Latest Single "As If You Ain't Know"Da$H is gearing up to drop "Loose Skrew" very soon. ByAron A.4.3K Views
- NewsIggy Azalea Brings Ljay Currie Out On "Going Up"Iggy Azalea and Ljay Currie get together for "Going Up." ByAron A.7.9K Views
- NewsYung Lean Comes Through With "Metallic Intuition"Yung Lean shares another cut off "Stranger." ByAron A.6.1K Views
- MusicChris Brown Shares Official Cover Art For "Heartbreak On A Full Moon"Chris Brown also teased a new song off the project, as well.ByAron A.18.7K Views
- MusicLil Pump Shares "Lil Pump Tape" Tracklist Featuring Chief Keef, Gucci Mane & MoreThe mixtape is set to drop this Friday. ByAron A.14.9K Views
- NewsGunplay Drops His Latest Single "So Trill"Gunplay drops his latest single "So Trill" a few days before his new album.ByAron A.3.3K Views
- NewsProblem Sheds His Old Ways On "Mission Statement"Problem gears up for his upcoming album with "Mission Statement."ByAron A.4.7K Views
- MusicLil Pump Unveils Album Art, Release Date For Debut Project "Lil Pump Tape"The "Lil Pump Tape" is officially on it's way.ByAron A.13.0K Views
- MusicJhene Aiko Reveals "MAP Mission" For Her Upcoming Project "TRIP"Jhene Aiko reveals her plans for her upcoming project.ByAron A.5.3K Views
- NewsDJ Kay Slay Drops "Rose Showers" With French Montana, Dave East & Zoey DollazDJ Kay Slay drops "Rose Showers" two days before his upcoming album.ByAron A.13.4K Views
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Shares "Beach House 3" Release Date & Album ArtTy Dolla $ign returns with his sophomore album. ByAron A.10.0K Views
- MusicChief Keef Teases Lil Uzi Vert CollaborationChief Keef & Lil Uzi Vert are cookin' up something.ByAron A.10.3K Views
- MusicQuavo On Travis Scott Collab Project: "We Got Like 20 Records Together"The group also confirmed that "Culture 2" is ready.ByAron A.9.3K Views
- MusicKevin Gates Reveals "By Any Means 2" TracklistOnly a few days until we receive a new project from Kevin Gates.ByAron A.14.9K Views